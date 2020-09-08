Hi, I’m Chief Meteorologist Jason Smith with an update on you forecast on this Monday. Things are hot and humid again today with more summer weather in the forecast. We will see similar conditions through the weekend, with an increase in rain chances each day.
As we remain into the much more active part of the hurricane season, we are now tracking two active systems and two other areas for possible development this week.
Tropical Storm Paulette is in the Atlantic and is no threat to land at this time. This system will likely steer away from the United States.
Tropical Storm Rene is also headed for open waters. Its not expected to enter the Gulf.
The other two areas of disturbed weather may get better organized, but are not currently a threat to our area.
