After another hot day today with very little heat relief, we continue to see hot and humid conditions along the Gulf Coast. Sunday will be very similar to today, with highs in the low-to-mid 90s. A stray shower or storm may be able to get going later on in the day, but overall, we will be dry.
The beginning of the work week continues the warm and dry pattern. Temperatures will continue to be warm, in the low-to-mid 90s in many areas. We will see a few showers try to build in the afternoon, but very few will see any rain. The dry pattern finally breaks by mid-week, where we return to a more typical summer-time pattern with scattered storms each day. The tropics remain quiet.
