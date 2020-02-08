Looking unsettled for the upcoming workweek...
Hi this is Meteorologist Matt Barrentine!
Sunday looks good with partly cloudy skies and warm temperatures. Highs will get to 70 after starting the day in the upper 40s.
As we go into the upcoming workweek things are going to turn unsettled due to a slow-moving system. Rain chances are high Monday-Thursday. The good news is that there are no indications of any severe weather at this point, but we are going to keep an eye on the front when it makes it's final push through Thursday morning. If we're going to get any rough weather that would likely be the time
Also, temps for the upcoming week will be quite warm, well above average for the middle of February. Mornings will generally be in the 50s and 60s and the afternoons will climb well into the 70s! It’s going to feel very spring-like!
Next weekend, as Mardi Gras kicks into high gear, our weather may not cooperate. The long-range models are showing rain chances, but they haven't been consistent... So as they say - stay tuned.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.