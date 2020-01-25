Hi, I’m Meteorologist Matt Barrentine with a look at your forecast for Sunday.
Sunday starts cloudy and chilly. Drizzle, and at times misty conditions, will be moving in from the west due to an approaching system. Lows will be in the low 40s.
As the morning progresses to lunchtime the rain will gradually pick up. By the afternoon, there will be numerous showers around, but there won’t be any severe weather and rain totals will likely stay well under an inch in most spots. Highs will be cool, in the mid to upper 50s.
Light rain and drizzles will continue into Sunday evening and gradually wind down overnight into early Monday morning.
Monday morning will be cool and gray with lows in the mid 40s.
As we move from January into February the long-range models aren't showing any big temperature swings. It looks like most days our temps will be near average with morning 40s and afternoon 60s.
Rain will return towards the end of the work week and for now the models have us dry going into next weekend. Stay tuned.
