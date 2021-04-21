We've got a sunny and cool day ahead with a temperature under 70 degrees for several spots this afternoon.
Despite the fact that it's late April, we'll see low 40s by daybreak Thursday so a light jacket may be needed tomorrow morning. The sky will start off clear and an increase in clouds is expected later today and tonight but no rain coming back quite yet. Rain chances return Friday and Saturday. Rain coverage will be 40% for Friday and 80% for Saturday. Severe storms are possible so make sure you stay weather aware and have a way to get warnings as we start the weekend.
We go dry for Sunday and into next week with highs rebounding to the 78-80 degree range and mornings in the mid to upper 50s.
