It's going to be a very nice day ahead for your Tuesday with nothing but sunshine and a high in the lower 70s. It's still going to be quite cold this morning though so bundle up tight. Most spots are in the 38-42 degree range as of 5am. With a ridge strengthening over us, that will keep our highs in the mid to lower 70s through Friday and moderate our morning temps as well. Expect mid to upper 40s Wednesday and Thursday morning with mid 50s by Friday morning. This is in advance of a cold front that moves through Saturday. There will be rain ahead of the front but not an overwhelming amount. Rain chances will be at 20% on Friday and 40% on Saturday. We go Sunny for Sunday and highs will drop to the mid to lower 60s.

