It's going to be a very nice day ahead for your Tuesday with nothing but sunshine and a high in the lower 70s. It's still going to be quite cold this morning though so bundle up tight. Most spots are in the 38-42 degree range as of 5am. With a ridge strengthening over us, that will keep our highs in the mid to lower 70s through Friday and moderate our morning temps as well. Expect mid to upper 40s Wednesday and Thursday morning with mid 50s by Friday morning. This is in advance of a cold front that moves through Saturday. There will be rain ahead of the front but not an overwhelming amount. Rain chances will be at 20% on Friday and 40% on Saturday. We go Sunny for Sunday and highs will drop to the mid to lower 60s.
Sunny day ahead, reaching lower 70s
- Michael White
- Updated
- 0
Michael White
Meteorologist
Tue
Nov 19
Nov 19
74° / 46°
clear
Sunshine. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the mid 40s.
Wed
Nov 20
Nov 20
73° / 51°
mostly clear
A few clouds. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the low 50s.
Thu
Nov 21
Nov 21
74° / 60°
partly cloudy
Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the low 60s.
Fri
Nov 22
Nov 22
76° / 64°
cloudy
Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the mid 60s.
Sat
Nov 23
Nov 23
67° / 42°
scattered showers
Light rain in the morning. Highs in the upper 60s and lows in the low 40s.
Sun
Nov 24
Nov 24
62° / 39°
clear
Sunshine. Highs in the low 60s and lows in the upper 30s.
Mon
Nov 25
Nov 25
65° / 50°
partly cloudy
Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid 60s and lows in the low 50s.
