The sunshine was back today with mild conditions by afternoon. Frosty conditions will return tonight with overnight lows in the low 30s. We see a better day ahead on our Thursday after the cold start. Temperatures will be in the 60-degree range later in the day. More cold nights will be in the picture for the weekend. We expect lows in the mid to upper 20s on Friday and Saturday nights. It will be cold on Saturday with breezy conditions. The first Mardi Gras parade of the season, the Krewe de la Dauphine, will roll at 1 p.m. on Dauphin Island with windy conditions and temps in the upper 40s. We stay dry through Monday of next week.

