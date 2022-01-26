The sunshine was back today with mild conditions by afternoon. Frosty conditions will return tonight with overnight lows in the low 30s. We see a better day ahead on our Thursday after the cold start. Temperatures will be in the 60-degree range later in the day. More cold nights will be in the picture for the weekend. We expect lows in the mid to upper 20s on Friday and Saturday nights. It will be cold on Saturday with breezy conditions. The first Mardi Gras parade of the season, the Krewe de la Dauphine, will roll at 1 p.m. on Dauphin Island with windy conditions and temps in the upper 40s. We stay dry through Monday of next week.
Sunny days, frosty nights ahead
- Updated
- Updated
- 0
Jason Smith
Chief Meteorologist
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Tags
- High
- Temperature
- Temp
- Meteorology
- Cold Front
- Mid
- Morning
- Drop
- Things
- Dry Air
- Chance
- Cloud
- Odds
- Weekend
- Colder
- Zone
- Risk
- Weather
- Waters
- Snow Flurry
- Sleet
- Afternoon
- Wind Speed
- Pellet
- Possible
- North
- North Wind
- Thunderstorm
- Storm
- Low
- Wind Chill
- Snowflake
- Sun
- Week
- Work
- Drop In Temperature
- Sky
- Warmup
- Start
- Sunshine
- News
- Freezing
- Plan
- Coverage
- Rain
- Trend
- Warming
- First Thing
- Overpass
- Wrath
- Cold
- Drier
- Bundle
- Highway
- Bridge
- Verge
- Advisory
- Cold Weather
- Freeze
- Precipitation
- Winter
- Dawn
- Plants
- Value
- Warning
- Matt Barrentine
- West
- Hi
- Pipe
- Threat
- Cloud Cover
- Daytime
- Rain Shower
- Evening
- Knocking Down
- Gulf Coast
- Airmass
- Cold Start
- Sunday
- Mardi Gras
- Parade
- Condition
Locations
Recommended for you
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Jan 26
Mainly clear. Lows overnight in the low 30s.
Jan 27
Abundant sunshine. Highs in the low 60s and lows in the low 40s.
Jan 28
Morning clouds followed by afternoon sun. Highs in the low 50s and lows in the upper 20s.
Jan 29
Mainly sunny. Highs in the upper 40s and lows in the low 30s.
Jan 30
Abundant sunshine. Highs in the low 60s and lows in the upper 30s.
Jan 31
Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 60s and lows in the upper 40s.
Feb 1
Showers possible. Highs in the low 60s and lows in the upper 50s.
Most Popular
- Brendan Kirby
- Updated
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.