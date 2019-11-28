After a beautiful day for our Thanksgiving we can expect more of that for our Friday!
Black Friday will start a little chilly with lows in the mid to upper 40s, so if you're out doing that holiday shopping early on you'll need to bundle up.
The cold doesn't last though as temperatures warm up quickly. We will have low 70s for highs with plenty of sunshine and no worries about any rain.
Saturday starts of nice with lows in the 50s. There will be increasing clouds throughout the day with highs in the mid 70s.
By Saturday evening a cold front will be approaching and rain chances go up.
Most of the rain should fall overnight into early Sunday morning. Some of the storms could be strong so stay aware and listen out for warnings. By late morning the rain will have moved east of our area.
Colder air slides in behind that system to start the following week.
Have a great weekend!
