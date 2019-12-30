We've got a pretty day ahead for the Gulf Coast with temperatures finally feeling like late December again. Expect the sky to be Sunny after the clouds move out this morning. Temperatures will top out in the lower 60s which is much difference than the mid 70s we saw on Sunday. Be aware that the next couple of mornings will be much colder. Expect upper 30s on Tuesday and Wednesday morning so if you have NYE plans you'll need to bundle up for sure. A Gulf Low will bring another big chance for rain and possible storms on Thursday. For now the rain coverage is at 70% on that day, but we'll see it move away from us before the weekend gets here. Temps will increase again as the Low approaches so this cold snap is a temporary one. Highs will rebound to the upper 60s and lower 70s by the end of the week. For now, the actual weekend looks Sunny.

