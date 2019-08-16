I’m Chief Meteorologist Jason Smith with a look at your forecast on this Friday. We are continuing to see an afternoon free of storms, with lower humidity inland. Heat index values were impressive, but slightly lower today, in the 105-110 range. Chances remain a good bit lower on Saturday at 20%. The tropics are staying quiet. However, the new NOAA outlook predicts an above average tropical season. Activity usually ramps up during the second half of the month of August and into September. Scattered T-Storms return for the second half of the weekend and will continue into next week. Have a great weekend !

