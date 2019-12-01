Happy first day of Meteorological Winter, I’m FOX10 Meteorologist Jennifer Lambers with your latest weather update.
A wet morning for the Gulf Coast, with a cold front pushing just before sunrise. Showers will linger behind it, but will continue to clear out by 10 am. Sunny skies follow behind. Sunday afternoon and evening plans will have lovely weather. High temperatures today will warm up into the upper-60’s.
Heading out the door tomorrow expect chilly conditions, with lows dropping down into the upper-30’s overnight. Daytime highs tomorrow will only peak into the mid-50’s, despite sunny skies.
The sunshine will continue into midweek, with temperatures warming into the 60’s by then. Another shot of rain returns Friday.
Have a great Sunday!
