Hi there,

I’m Chief Meteorologist Jason Smith with the latest look at your forecast.

Clear sunny skies started off our day, with a crisp and cool feel outside. Morning time lows dropped into the mid-to-upper 50s, with sunshine hanging around into the afternoon. Breezy winds picked up this afternoon and will still be possible heading into this evening. Daytime highs warmed up slightly into the mid-to-upper 70s!

For your Friday, we’ll continue to wake up with it feeling like fall! We’re going to be starting off once again in the upper-50s! Tomorrow afternoon, sunshine will stick around, and daytime highs will be only in the upper-70s.

This cool and dry pattern will continue into the weekend, and into next week!

We continue to track the tropics. Tropical Storm Sam is in the Atlantic and poses no risk to the Gulf Coast. It is expected to strengthen into a major hurricane by early next week. There are also 3 other areas we are watching for further development; however, those are also posing no risk to us here locally. If any become storms, the next name is Teresa.

Have a great evening!