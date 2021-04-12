Hi, I’m Meteorologist Matt Barrentine with a look at your forecast.
Another nice one for our Monday! No worries about any rain or strong storms, in fact we will have sunny skies, warm temperatures, and low humidity. Pretty much a perfect spring day! Highs will be low 80s.
For beach goers this means a pretty weather at the coast also, but be aware, the surf is still churned up a bit and there is a moderate rip current risk.
Looking ahead, Tuesday will be another fine day with mostly sunny skies and highs around 80.
Wednesday and Thursday we have our highest likelihood of rain and storms for the week. As of now, this midweek system appears to be more tame and severe weather doesn’t look likely, but we’ll keep an eye on it and let you know if anything changes.
We will also see the possibility of some scattered storms from Friday into the weekend.
Temperatures will also turn cooler, with highs in the low 70s and lows in the 50s from Wednesday through the weekend.
Have a great week!
