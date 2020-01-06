Happy Monday! I am FOX10 Chief Meteorologist Jason Smith with the latest look at your forecast.
A mild day for the Gulf Coast, with most spots seeing afternoon temperatures in the upper-60s and lower-70s. Plenty of sunshine helped contribute to today’s temperatures, but cloud cover will increase overnight ahead of a weak system.
Overnight temperatures will only drop down into the lower-50s, with some light spotty showers possibly. Most areas will not see rain, but some spots could see a light shower before sunrise.
This system will not affect tomorrow's forecast by much, as we will still see plenty of sun and daytime highs in the mid-60s. Overnight Tuesday however, we will see overnight lows drop down into the mid-30s.
Rain chances return Thursday, and increase further into the weekend. Looking ahead to Friday and Saturday, we introduce the potential for some stronger thunderstorms. A system moving through Friday evening and Saturday during the day could develop some stronger storms around it. Currently medium range guidance are showing a decent amount of instability. This could lead to locally heavy rainfall, damaging winds, and possible tornadoes.
Make sure to stay tuned to FOX10 News for the latest developments, and be sure to have a way to receive severe weather notifications.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.