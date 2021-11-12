Colder air is settling in for the evening and its setting up to be the coldest night of the fall season so far for most of the area. We have a freeze warning in effect for Washington, Clarke, Monroe and Conecuh counties for the first light freeze of the season. We will see frost further to the south, generally north of I-10. Sunshine will warm us up nicely Sunday with highs in the mid 60’s by the afternoon. Sunshine continues through Wednesday of next week with temperatures moderating to above average levels. A very weak front may bring a few isolated showers Thursday. The tropics remain quiet as we are approaching the end of the season November 30th.
Jason Smith
Chief Meteorologist
Sat
Nov 13
Nov 13
61° / 37°
clear
Mainly clear. Lows overnight in the upper 30s.
Sun
Nov 14
Nov 14
67° / 44°
clear
Sunshine. Highs in the upper 60s and lows in the mid 40s.
Mon
Nov 15
Nov 15
71° / 48°
clear
Mainly sunny. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the upper 40s.
Tue
Nov 16
Nov 16
74° / 57°
clear
Mainly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the upper 50s.
Wed
Nov 17
Nov 17
76° / 57°
mostly clear
More sun than clouds. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the upper 50s.
Thu
Nov 18
Nov 18
75° / 49°
partly cloudy
Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the upper 40s.
Fri
Nov 19
Nov 19
69° / 51°
partly cloudy
Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 60s and lows in the low 50s.
