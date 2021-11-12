Colder air is settling in for the evening and its setting up to be the coldest night of the fall season so far for most of the area. We have a freeze warning in effect for Washington, Clarke, Monroe and Conecuh counties for the first light freeze of the season. We will see frost further to the south, generally north of I-10. Sunshine will warm us up nicely Sunday with highs in the mid 60’s by the afternoon. Sunshine continues through Wednesday of next week with temperatures moderating to above average levels. A very weak front may bring a few isolated showers Thursday.  The tropics remain quiet as we are approaching the end of the season November 30th.

