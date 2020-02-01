Hi, I’m Meteorologist Matt Barrentine with a look at your forecast.
We will have awesome conditions for Super Bowl Sunday! There will be a chilly start in the upper 30s and low 40s, but there will be lots of sun to warm things up as we head to the mid 60s in the afternoon. Fire up the grill!
Monday looks good as well, but another system rolls in by Tuesday. This one will be a different than the last few. It will be slow... We will mean rain chances from Tuesday through Thursday morning.
It will also be strong and it's increasingly looking like this system will bring us severe weather possibilities. The most likely time frame for rough storms would be Wednesday afternoon and early evening. Stay tuned!
As we move from January into February the long-range models aren't showing any big temperature swings. It looks like most days our temps will be near average with morning 40s and afternoon 60s.
Have a great one!
