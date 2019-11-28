We've got a pretty nice day ahead on the Gulf Coast with temperatures expected to reach the lower 70s this afternoon with plenty of sunshine for your Thanksgiving!
We stay rain free through most of Saturday but a strong cold front rolls through Saturday night and into Sunday and that will bring us 50% coverage of rain and a few storms. This will drag in some much colder air as you go back to work and school with morning temps dropping back to the mid 30s by daybreak Tuesday.
Highs will be in the 58-60 degree range for Monday and Tuesday afternoon. As for the rest of the weekend, highs will reach the mid to low 70s each day. Most of next week will be rain free. Have a Happy Thanksgiving weekend!
