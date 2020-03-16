Hi, I’m Chief Meteorologist Jason Smith with a look at your forecast on this Monday. Skies stayed partly sunny today and the stage is set for a nice pattern as we head through the week. Rain chances remain low with warm afternoon temperatures through Thursday. Clouds will be around each day. The pollen count will remain very high. More significant rain chances arrive Friday, however, most places will see scattered chances. A front slides through Saturday with slight cooler temps by the second half of the weekend.
Jason Smith
Chief Meteorologist
Mar 16
Considerable cloudiness. Lows overnight in the low 60s.
Mar 17
Cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s and lows in the mid 60s.
Mar 18
Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 70s and lows in the upper 60s.
Mar 19
Morning clouds followed by afternoon sun. Highs in the low 80s and lows in the upper 60s.
Mar 20
Partly cloudy, chance of a thunderstorm. Highs in the low 80s and lows in the mid 60s.
Mar 21
A few thunderstorms possible. Highs in the upper 60s and lows in the low 50s.
Mar 22
Showers. Highs in the mid 60s and lows in the upper 50s.
