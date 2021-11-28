Hi there,

I'm Meteorologist Jennifer Lambers with the latest look at your forecast.

Monday, daytime highs will warm up into the lower-to-mid 60s, with plenty of sunshine and clear skies!

Making our way into the rest of the work week, we'll see a gradual warming trend with sunny skies taking us into the first days of December, with daytime highs in the 70s.

Next shot of rain isn't until next weekend.

Have a great night!