Hi there,
I'm Meteorologist Jennifer Lambers with the latest look at your forecast.
Monday, daytime highs will warm up into the lower-to-mid 60s, with plenty of sunshine and clear skies!
Making our way into the rest of the work week, we'll see a gradual warming trend with sunny skies taking us into the first days of December, with daytime highs in the 70s.
Next shot of rain isn't until next weekend.
Have a great night!
