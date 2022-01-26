After starting off in the mid 30s this morning, we've reached the upper 40s as of mid morning. The sunshine has been a blessing so far today and we'll be dealing with it the rest of the day with highs reaching the mid 50s later today. We're expected to bottom out in the low 30s by tomorrow morning. A lot of you will be happy to know that we'll have a nice long dry stretch across the Gulf Coast through this weekend. Our next rain chance returns on Tuesday of next week. As for the temperatures, expect a very cold start to our weekend with mornings in the mid to upper 20s both Saturday and Sunday. Highs will be in the upper 40s Saturday and will be in the mid 50s Sunday. If you have outdoor plans, you'll definitely need to plan ahead for the cold air.
Sunshine is back; we'll reach middle 50s today
Michael White
Meteorologist
Wed
Jan 26
Jan 26
55° / 33°
partly cloudy
Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 50s and lows in the low 30s.
Thu
Jan 27
Jan 27
62° / 42°
mostly clear
More sun than clouds. Highs in the low 60s and lows in the low 40s.
Fri
Jan 28
Jan 28
51° / 29°
partly cloudy
Clouds giving way to sun . Highs in the low 50s and lows in the upper 20s.
Sat
Jan 29
Jan 29
47° / 28°
clear
Sunshine. Highs in the upper 40s and lows in the upper 20s.
Sun
Jan 30
Jan 30
60° / 38°
clear
Sunshine. Highs in the low 60s and lows in the upper 30s.
Mon
Jan 31
Jan 31
63° / 48°
partly cloudy
Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 60s and lows in the upper 40s.
Tue
Feb 1
Feb 1
66° / 57°
scattered showers
Showers. Highs in the mid 60s and lows in the upper 50s.
