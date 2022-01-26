After starting off in the mid 30s this morning, we've reached the upper 40s as of mid morning. The sunshine has been a blessing so far today and we'll be dealing with it the rest of the day with highs reaching the mid 50s later today. We're expected to bottom out in the low 30s by tomorrow morning. A lot of you will be happy to know that we'll have a nice long dry stretch across the Gulf Coast through this weekend. Our next rain chance returns on Tuesday of next week. As for the temperatures, expect a very cold start to our weekend with mornings in the mid to upper 20s both Saturday and Sunday. Highs will be in the upper 40s Saturday and will be in the mid 50s Sunday. If you have outdoor plans, you'll definitely need to plan ahead for the cold air.

