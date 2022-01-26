We've got the sunshine back on the Gulf Coast today and that will help bring our temperatures to the mid 50s this afternoon. It'll be chilly this morning with many spots sitting in the low 40s as of 5 a.m. We're expected to bottom out in the low 30s by tomorrow morning. A lot of you will be happy to know that we'll have a nice long dry stretch across the Gulf Coast through this weekend. Our next rain chance returns on Tuesday of next week. As for the temperatures, expect a very cold start to our weekend with mornings in the mid to upper 20s both Saturday and Sunday. Highs will be in the upper 40s Saturday and will be in the mid 50s Sunday. If you have outdoor plans, you'll definitely need to plan ahead for the cold air.
Michael White
Meteorologist
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Tags
- High
- Temperature
- Temp
- Meteorology
- Cold Front
- Mid
- Morning
- Drop
- Things
- Dry Air
- Chance
- Cloud
- Odds
- Weekend
- Colder
- Zone
- Risk
- Weather
- Waters
- Snow Flurry
- Sleet
- Afternoon
- Wind Speed
- Pellet
- Possible
- North
- North Wind
- Thunderstorm
- Storm
- Low
- Wind Chill
- Snowflake
- Sun
- Week
- Work
- Drop In Temperature
- Sky
- Warmup
- Start
- Sunshine
- News
- Freezing
- Plan
- Coverage
- Rain
- Trend
- Warming
- First Thing
- Overpass
- Wrath
- Cold
- Drier
- Bundle
- Highway
- Bridge
- Verge
- Advisory
- Cold Weather
- Freeze
- Precipitation
- Winter
- Dawn
- Plants
- Value
- Warning
- Matt Barrentine
- West
- Hi
- Pipe
- Threat
- Cloud Cover
- Daytime
- Rain Shower
- Evening
- Knocking Down
- Gulf Coast
- Airmass
- Cold Start
Locations
Recommended for you
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Jan 26
More sun than clouds. Highs in the mid 50s and lows in the mid 30s.
Jan 27
More sun than clouds. Highs in the low 60s and lows in the low 40s.
Jan 28
Morning clouds followed by afternoon sun. Highs in the low 50s and lows in the upper 20s.
Jan 29
Sunshine. Highs in the upper 40s and lows in the upper 20s.
Jan 30
Mainly sunny. Highs in the upper 50s and lows in the upper 30s.
Jan 31
Partly cloudy. Highs in the low 60s and lows in the upper 40s.
Feb 1
Showers possible in the afternoon. Highs in the mid 60s and lows in the upper 50s.
Most Popular
- Brendan Kirby
- Updated
- Updated
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.