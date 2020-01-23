Hi there, I'm Chief Meteorologist Jason Smith with your forecast on this Thursday.
Light rain with occasional thunder and moderate downpours will continue to impact the area this evening. Rain chances become more scattered after 8pm and end around midnight.
Skies turn sunny Friday. Things also looks really nice and cool on Saturday with plenty of sunshine. We expect a few showers Sunday with light rain mainly in the afternoon and evening.
Rain chance is 40%; Things clear out again Monday and Tuesday.
