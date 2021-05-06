We finally get the sunshine back today and i know a lot of you are excited about that.
We'll end up with a high in the lower 80s this afternoon, but the humidity will be a lot lower than it was previously this week. The front moved offshore and that's where the showers and storms will fire off at today. We'll bottom out in the mid 50s by daybreak tomorrow and the sky will remain Sunny through Saturday.
On Mother's Day Sunday an increase in clouds is expected but the rain should hold off on any plans you have with Mom. The humidity will be rising as we head into next week and this increase in moisture will bring back showers and storms to the Gulf Coast. Rain chances will be around 50-60% for Monday and Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.