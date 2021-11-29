The sky has finally cleared and the sunshine will be returning across the Gulf Coast as you head back to work and back to school today. Temperatures are starting off around 40 degrees as of 5 a.m., but we'll warm to the mid 60s later today. Expect a cold night tonight as many locations will sink to the mid 30s by dawn on Tuesday but a thaw will be on the way as warmer air blows in. Upper 60s return Tuesday afternoon, followed by temps in the low 70s for Wednesday and Thursday. Morning temps will also rebound back to the mid to upper 40s at the end of the week and even above 50 degrees to start Saturday. No signs of any rain for the next several days, but a few chances will return this weekend with 20-30% coverage on Saturday and Sunday.
top story weather alert
Sunshine returns to the Gulf Coast
- Updated
- Updated
- 0
Michael White
Meteorologist
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Tags
Locations
Recommended for you
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Mon
Nov 29
Nov 29
64° / 38°
clear
Sunshine. Highs in the mid 60s and lows in the upper 30s.
Tue
Nov 30
Nov 30
69° / 42°
mostly clear
More sun than clouds. Highs in the upper 60s and lows in the low 40s.
Wed
Dec 1
Dec 1
73° / 49°
partly cloudy
Partly cloudy. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the upper 40s.
Thu
Dec 2
Dec 2
73° / 52°
mostly clear
A few clouds. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the low 50s.
Fri
Dec 3
Dec 3
75° / 58°
partly cloudy
Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the upper 50s.
Sat
Dec 4
Dec 4
74° / 55°
partly cloudy
Partly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the mid 50s.
Sun
Dec 5
Dec 5
68° / 53°
t-storm
Afternoon showers. Highs in the upper 60s and lows in the low 50s.
Most Popular
- Brendan Kirby
- Updated
- Updated
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.