The sky has finally cleared and the sunshine will be returning across the Gulf Coast as you head back to work and back to school today. Temperatures are starting off around 40 degrees as of 5 a.m., but we'll warm to the mid 60s later today. Expect a cold night tonight as many locations will sink to the mid 30s by dawn on Tuesday but a thaw will be on the way as warmer air blows in. Upper 60s return Tuesday afternoon, followed by temps in the low 70s for Wednesday and Thursday. Morning temps will also rebound back to the mid to upper 40s at the end of the week and even above 50 degrees to start Saturday. No signs of any rain for the next several days, but a few chances will return this weekend with 20-30% coverage on Saturday and Sunday.

All content © 2021, WALA; Mobile, AL. (A Meredith Corporation Station). All Rights Reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.