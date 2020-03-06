Things have gotten cooler AND the sky has cleared this morning. That means sunshine finally returns with only a few additional clouds moving through at midday. Temps are starting off in the upper 40s as of 5am, but expect upper 60s later this afternoon. We can promise 3 dry days in a row as stable air stays with us through Sunday. Upper 30s will be in place Saturday morning but that will be the coldest air we face for a while. Highs reach the low 60s Saturday and upper 60s Sunday with mid to lower 70s returning next week. The morning temps will jump up to the 59-61 degree range next week as well. There will be scattered rain chances next week as well with the coverage in the 20-40% range each day.

