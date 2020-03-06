Things have gotten cooler AND the sky has cleared this morning. That means sunshine finally returns with only a few additional clouds moving through at midday. Temps are starting off in the upper 40s as of 5am, but expect upper 60s later this afternoon. We can promise 3 dry days in a row as stable air stays with us through Sunday. Upper 30s will be in place Saturday morning but that will be the coldest air we face for a while. Highs reach the low 60s Saturday and upper 60s Sunday with mid to lower 70s returning next week. The morning temps will jump up to the 59-61 degree range next week as well. There will be scattered rain chances next week as well with the coverage in the 20-40% range each day.
Michael White
Meteorologist
Fri
Mar 6
Mar 6
67° / 40°
clear
Sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and lows in the low 40s.
Sat
Mar 7
Mar 7
64° / 44°
mostly clear
Plenty of sun. Highs in the mid 60s and lows in the mid 40s.
Sun
Mar 8
Mar 8
66° / 52°
partly cloudy
Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid 60s and lows in the low 50s.
Mon
Mar 9
Mar 9
70° / 60°
cloudy
Mostly cloudy. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the low 60s.
Tue
Mar 10
Mar 10
72° / 59°
scattered showers
Showers. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the upper 50s.
Wed
Mar 11
Mar 11
75° / 61°
scattered showers
Few showers. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the low 60s.
Thu
Mar 12
Mar 12
75° / 63°
t-storm
Showers ending by midday. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the low 60s.
Videos
