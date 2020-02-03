We've got some patchy fog this morning but we'll see all of that leave us later today and we'll see a good supply of sunshine with temperatures reaching the lower 70s later today. Breezy south winds will be in place thanks to a strong center of High Pressure in the Gulf waters. Winds will be between 10-20mph most of the day. Our sky turns Cloudy by tonight and we'll only drop down to the upper 50s. Scattered rain chances will show up Tuesday with rain coverage at 30%, but a strong storm system arrives on Wednesday. Our rain coverage will jump up to 70%. There will be the risk of severe weather as this system moves in. For now, a Level 2 out of 5 risk zone exists for the Gulf Coast. Too soon to be more specific on the timing of these storms but for now the greatest risk appears to be during the evening hours. Weekend weather is looking very nice with dry weather and highs in the 60s!
Michael White
Meteorologist
Feb 3
Morning clouds followed by afternoon sun. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the upper 50s.
Feb 4
Showers possible in the afternoon. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the mid 60s.
Feb 5
Showers and thunderstorms. Potential for severe thunderstorms. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the mid 60s.
Feb 6
Showers and thunderstorms. Highs in the upper 60s and lows in the low 40s.
Feb 7
Abundant sunshine. Highs in the low 60s and lows in the mid 40s.
Feb 8
Mostly sunny. Highs in the upper 60s and lows in the upper 40s.
Feb 9
Sunny. Highs in the low 60s and lows in the upper 40s.
