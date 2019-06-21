Hi, I’m Chief Meteorologist Jason Smith with an update on your forecast on this Friday. We have a Heat Advisory in effect until 9pm for all of our area. Very few t-storms are providing relief from the heat today. Most places saw heat index values up around 108. More heat index values above 105 are expected tomorrow, as an upper ridge pattern remain strong ! The weekend looks drier and hot. The tropics remain quiet. The heat ridge breaks down and showers return early next week.
Watch FOX10 News for the latest weather information at 5pm and 9pm…
All content © 2019, WALA; Mobile, AL. (A Meredith Corporation Station). All Rights Reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.