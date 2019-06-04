We've got a muggy start to the day, and it's going to be hot again this afternoon with a high in the mid to upper 90s. A few pop-up storms will show up later this afternoon but the coverage will be only 20%. These will form in random locations, but the coverage of much needed rain is going to increase to the 50-60% range starting Wednesday and lasting through Saturday. This is thanks to tropical moisture increasing courtesy of that system in the southern Gulf. The moisture from that will contribute to higher rain coverage on the Gulf Coast for the next several days. We could pick up around 3" of beneficial rain between now and the beginning of next week. Temperatures will drop back to the upper 80s for highs starting Thursday, but the morning temps will stay the same in the mid to lower 70s.
System now in southern Gulf to bring beneficial rain starting Wednesday
