Hi, I’m Chief Meteorologist Jason Smith with a look at your forecast on this rainy Thursday. Skies were mostly cloudy today with a few showers and some gusty southerly winds. We expect a low tonight near 62 with a good chance of showers and t-storms. A few storms may be severe and the overall severe risk is Level 1 (Marginal). T-showers continue on Friday, and a few storms are possible by Thursday morning mainly over the panhandle. A few storms with straight line winds are also possible. We clear out Friday night and the weekend looks great. Colder weather arrives Saturday night with lows in the upper 30’s.

