Hi, I’m Chief Meteorologist Jason Smith with a look at your forecast on this rainy Thursday. Skies were mostly cloudy today with a few showers and some gusty southerly winds. We expect a low tonight near 62 with a good chance of showers and t-storms. A few storms may be severe and the overall severe risk is Level 1 (Marginal). T-showers continue on Friday, and a few storms are possible by Thursday morning mainly over the panhandle. A few storms with straight line winds are also possible. We clear out Friday night and the weekend looks great. Colder weather arrives Saturday night with lows in the upper 30’s.
T-Storms Tonight, Friday
- Jason Smith
Jason Smith
Chief Meteorologist
Jan 2
Thunderstorms developing late. Lows overnight in the upper 60s.
Jan 3
Rain with a few rumbles of thunder. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the mid 50s.
Jan 4
Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the low 60s and lows in the upper 30s.
Jan 5
Sunny. Highs in the low 60s and lows in the mid 40s.
Jan 6
Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 60s and lows in the mid 50s.
Jan 7
Chance of showers. Highs in the mid 60s and lows in the upper 30s.
Jan 8
Sunshine. Highs in the mid 50s and lows in the low 40s.
