Clouds will be increasing today and the temps will be getting cooler with highs only expected to be in the mid to upper 60s this afternoon and for the next several days. The sky will be Partly to Mostly Cloudy with little to no rain. Some of you will see some light rain across the Gulf Coast this morning but most will stay dry and cloudy. There doesn't look to be much of a rain chance as this system passes by and most of you will have to wait till the end of next week for our next shot at showers. Our sky will go Mostly Sunny for the weekend, but highs will stay in the mid to upper 60s and mornings will be in the mid to upper 40s. Highs rebound back to the mid to low 70s next week. Don't forget that we "Fall Back" Saturday night as DST ends!

All content © 2021, WALA; Mobile, AL. (A Meredith Corporation Station). All Rights Reserved.

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.