Clouds will be increasing today and the temps will be getting cooler with highs only expected to be in the mid to upper 60s this afternoon and for the next several days. The sky will be Partly to Mostly Cloudy with little to no rain. Some of you will see some light rain across the Gulf Coast this morning but most will stay dry and cloudy. There doesn't look to be much of a rain chance as this system passes by and most of you will have to wait till the end of next week for our next shot at showers. Our sky will go Mostly Sunny for the weekend, but highs will stay in the mid to upper 60s and mornings will be in the mid to upper 40s. Highs rebound back to the mid to low 70s next week. Don't forget that we "Fall Back" Saturday night as DST ends!
top story weather alert
Temperatures are getting cooler
Michael White
Meteorologist
Thu
Nov 4
Nov 4
70° / 53°
mostly cloudy
Mostly cloudy. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the low 50s.
Fri
Nov 5
Nov 5
70° / 47°
partly cloudy
Partly cloudy. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the upper 40s.
Sat
Nov 6
Nov 6
68° / 44°
clear
Sunshine. Highs in the upper 60s and lows in the mid 40s.
Sun
Nov 7
Nov 7
70° / 46°
clear
Sunny. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the mid 40s.
Mon
Nov 8
Nov 8
74° / 48°
clear
Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the upper 40s.
Tue
Nov 9
Nov 9
74° / 54°
mostly clear
Mostly sunny. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the mid 50s.
Wed
Nov 10
Nov 10
74° / 59°
mostly cloudy
Considerable cloudiness. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the upper 50s.
