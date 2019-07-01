Temperatures start to increase this week as a strengthening heat ridge moves in. Temperatures this week will top out in the mid to lower 90s each day but due to humidity, it will feel like the 100's. Make sure you're staying hydrated and taking breaks outside. A few spots will see rain and storms, but this will only hit certain locations and will not be widespread. Rain coverage will be in the 20-40% range through Friday. The biggest threats from these storms will be heavy rain and lightning. In the Tropics, things are still quiet out there.

