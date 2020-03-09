We've got a cool start to our Monday with 5 a.m. temperatures sitting in the lower 50s in most spots. The sky will become Mostly Cloudy and some isolated rain will be in place at times, but the coverage shouldn't exceed 20%. Winds will also turn breezy later today. A ridge builds in this week so expect temps to jump above seasonal averages with no fronts being able to push through our area. Highs will reach the mid to lower 70s each day this week with morning temps rebounding to the upper 50s starting Tuesday morning. Thursday through the weekend the highs will jump even higher to the upper 70s so expect temps to climb above average and our morning temps will even jump to the lower 60s by the weekend. Thankfully, no signs of any severe weather theats on the horizon
Michael White
Meteorologist
Mar 9
More clouds than sun. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the low 60s.
Mar 10
Showers ending by midday. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the upper 50s.
Mar 11
Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the upper 50s.
Mar 12
Mostly cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the low 60s.
Mar 13
Chance of showers. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the upper 50s.
Mar 14
More clouds than sun. Highs in the upper 70s and lows in the low 60s.
Mar 15
Afternoon showers. Highs in the upper 70s and lows in the mid 60s.
