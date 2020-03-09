Hi, I’m Chief Meteorologist Jason Smith with a look at your forecast on this Monday. Skies stayed partly cloudy today and the stage is set for a few spotty showers as moisture increases tomorrow. Temperatures are turning more spring-like. We will see highs in the middle to upper 70’s all week. Overnight lows will remain mild with lows in the low 60’s. Rain chances are fairly low this week. Isolated showers may occur Wednesday. We will see scattered rain returning by Sunday and Monday.
Our major rivers were falling quite nicely, though another round of rain upstate is changing that trend in the forecast specifically on the Alabama River at Claiborne. The Alabama will crest near back above 52.5 feet by Wednesday. Other rivers live the Tombigbee and the Mobile Rivers are holding at lower flood levels. We will see a high risk of rip currents along area beached through Tuesday, as Spring Break crowds are increasing.
