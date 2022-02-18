We've gone dry with the rain from the cold front moving east away from us. Temperatures are starting off in the mid 40s as of 6 a.m., but will moderate to the upper 50s later today. Breezy winds will be back, but this time they will be blowing in from the North instead of out of the Gulf. Expect the sky to slowly clear as the day rolls on and we should see Mostly Sunny conditions this afternoon. The winds die down this evening, but it will be chilly if you're heading out to Mardi Gras so grab the jackets! Overnight low tonight will be in the mid 30s. Weekend weather stays dry, but shower and storm chances return next week.

