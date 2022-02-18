We've gone dry with the rain from the cold front moving east away from us. Temperatures began today in the mid 40s, but will moderate to the upper 50s this afternoon. Breezy winds will be back, but this time they will be blowing in from the North instead of out of the Gulf. Expect the sky to slowly clear as the day rolls on and we should see Mostly Sunny conditions this afternoon. The winds die down this evening, but it will be chilly if you're heading out to Mardi Gras so grab the jackets! Overnight low tonight will be in the mid 30s. Weekend weather stays dry, but shower and storm chances return next week.
top story weather alert
Temperatures will moderate to upper 50s
- Updated
- Updated
- 0
Michael White
Meteorologist
Fri
Feb 18
Feb 18
55° / 37°
partly cloudy
Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid 50s and lows in the upper 30s.
Sat
Feb 19
Feb 19
63° / 37°
clear
Sunshine. Highs in the low 60s and lows in the upper 30s.
Sun
Feb 20
Feb 20
67° / 51°
mostly clear
A few clouds. Highs in the upper 60s and lows in the low 50s.
Mon
Feb 21
Feb 21
71° / 62°
t-storm
A few morning showers. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the low 60s.
Tue
Feb 22
Feb 22
75° / 63°
cloudy
Cloudy. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the low 60s.
Wed
Feb 23
Feb 23
77° / 62°
scattered showers
Chance of showers. Highs in the upper 70s and lows in the low 60s.
Thu
Feb 24
Feb 24
76° / 57°
scattered showers
Few showers. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the upper 50s.
