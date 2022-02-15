So far we've seen some fantastic weather on the Gulf Coast. Many spots are in the low 60s as of midmorning. Expect a high in the upper 60s later today. The weather changes quickly as we head into the rest of the week. We only bottom out in the upper 40s tonight and wind speeds pick up tomorrow. We'll see the sky go partly sunny with a few isolated showers mixed in. Rain coverage will be around 20%. Thursday the rain coverage increases to 70% and strong to severe storms could show up ahead of a cold front. The main threat will come from gusty straight line winds, but isolated tornadoes are possible so have a way to get warnings if they are issued. We go drier and cooler by Friday with highs sliding back to the mid 50s.

