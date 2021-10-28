After a night of rowdy weather, things are improving on the Gulf Coast, but we'll be dealing with some harsh winds for the next couple of days thanks to a lingering upper Low.

Temps are falling across the Gulf Coast this morning, but will rebound to the low 70s this afternoon with a decent amount of sunshine. The winds will be up to 30 mph at times so try not to let your hats blow away! Clouds will increase again tonight with some isolated rain possible as the Upper Low brings those in from the NW. We'll bottom out in the low 50s tonight.

Tomorrow we'll struggle to reach the mid 60s for an afternoon high as the upper Low keeps dragging in cooler temps but as it moves away from us we'll see the temps rebound for the Halloween weekend. Expect sunshine Saturday and Sunday with the winds calming down. No issues expected for the Trick or Treaters!