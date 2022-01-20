A nasty day so far! At mid morning, we are seeing the temps on the verge of plummeting fast. Upper 40s are moving in and approaching the I-10 corridor. Expect many spots to drop down to the lower 40s by school pick up time. As for rain coverage, most of the rain is light but will move out after lunchtime and into the afternoon.

We'll drop down to the low 30s by dawn on Friday. The big question is, could we see any icing issues? We could see some but it's unlikely that we see a major problem. Models have trended drier for our area overnight which will reduce the risk. That being said bridges and overpasses that are located west of I-65 will have the best chances for that so drive carefully tomorrow morning. A few showers will arrive Friday night but that will be long gone before you wake up to start your weekend.

Highs will be in the low 40s tomorrow, upper 40s Saturday, and low 50s on Sunday. Morning temps drop to the upper 20s for Saturday and Sunday so bundle up as the wrath of January continues!