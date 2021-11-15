After a chilly weekend, we start to warm back up here on the Gulf Coast. Temperatures are starting off in the lower 40s as of 5 a.m., but expect highs this afternoon to climb to the lower 70s with tons of sunshine staying in our sky. Things will be warming up this week as we see an Upper High building in for the next few days. A cold front arrives on Thursday and will knock the temps back down for Friday. Expect highs to drop back to the mid 60s with a morning temperature in the lower 40s by Saturday. There will be a little rain ahead of the front but don't expect anything overwhelming as far as rain chances go. Coverage should only be around 20% on Thursday and other than that we'll be dry everyday.
top story weather alert
Temps rising after chilly weekend
- Updated
- Updated
- 0
Matt Barrentine
Meteorologist
Mon
Nov 15
Nov 15
72° / 50°
clear
Sunny. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the low 50s.
Tue
Nov 16
Nov 16
75° / 56°
clear
Sunny. Highs in the mid 70s and lows in the mid 50s.
Wed
Nov 17
Nov 17
77° / 59°
clear
Mainly sunny. Highs in the upper 70s and lows in the upper 50s.
Thu
Nov 18
Nov 18
77° / 46°
partly cloudy
Partly cloudy. Highs in the upper 70s and lows in the mid 40s.
Fri
Nov 19
Nov 19
65° / 43°
partly cloudy
Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid 60s and lows in the low 40s.
Sat
Nov 20
Nov 20
69° / 49°
mostly clear
Plenty of sun. Highs in the upper 60s and lows in the upper 40s.
Sun
Nov 21
Nov 21
73° / 52°
partly cloudy
Partly cloudy. Highs in the low 70s and lows in the low 50s.
