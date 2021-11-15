After a chilly weekend, we start to warm back up here on the Gulf Coast. Temperatures are starting off in the lower 40s as of 5 a.m., but expect highs this afternoon to climb to the lower 70s with tons of sunshine staying in our sky. Things will be warming up this week as we see an Upper High building in for the next few days. A cold front arrives on Thursday and will knock the temps back down for Friday. Expect highs to drop back to the mid 60s with a morning temperature in the lower 40s by Saturday. There will be a little rain ahead of the front but don't expect anything overwhelming as far as rain chances go. Coverage should only be around 20% on Thursday and other than that we'll be dry everyday.

