We've got muggier air back across the Gulf Coast as moisture levels have risen overnight. This will mean a bump in coverage of showers and storms across the Gulf Coast during the heating of the day. Rain coverage will be around 40-50% the next couple of days with highs in the lower 90s.
Heat index is expected to be in the triple digits. A nasty heat wave is expected to arrive at the end of the weekend and into next week. Our high will climb to the upper 90s with a "feel like" temperature of 110 degrees so make sure you stay hydrated and keep cool in the days ahead.
In the Tropics, we have "Grace" and "Henri" out there but neither will be a threat to the Gulf Coast which is great news but the season still isn't close to being over yet.
