Hi there, I'm Chief Meteorologist Jason Smith with the latest look at your forecast.
Checking in first on the Tropical Trio.
Fred is now moving further inland and tracking over eastern Tennessee and West Virginia. It is now a Tropical Depression but will likely become remnants heading into tomorrow. Tropical Storm Grace continues to move through the Caribbean, right now bringing heavy rainfall and gusty winds to Jamaica.
Grace is expected to strengthen tomorrow, becoming a Category 1 hurricane. It will then trek towards Cozumel, make landfall, and then move into the Bay of Campeche, before making a 2nd landfall in Mexico. Grace will stay to our south, but we could see increased rip current risks this weekend. Tropical Storm Henri continues to churn in the Atlantic. It's not expected to hit land, but just maneuver in the around Bermuda into the weekend.
We started off much cooler this morning, with some areas in Mobile and Baldwin counties starting off in the upper-60s. However, many places quickly warmed up this afternoon, with daytime highs maxing out in the upper-80s and the lower-90s. We also stayed on the drier side today, but an isolated shower is still possible this evening.
Overnight, temperatures will drop into the mid-70s. We stay partly cloudy, with calm conditions.
For your Wednesday, we'll be starting off mild before warming back up into the upper-80s and the lower-to-mid 90s. Heat indices will have feels-like temperatures running about 5 to 10 degrees warmer. Rain coverage will be slightly more, with the best chances being in the afternoon.
Heading into the rest of the week, temperatures will warm up into the lower-to-mid 90s, with isolated to scattered thunderstorm chances.
If heading to the beach, rip current risks are moderate. However, we're expecting to them become high heading into the weekend. Jellyfish are also plentiful with purple flags flying, so be careful if swimming and always know where the closest lifeguard is.
Have a great evening!
