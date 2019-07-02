Some tough muggy air has arrived across the Gulf Coast and you'll feel that when you walk out the door. Expect temperatures to reach the mid 90s this afternoon with a "feel-like" temp of 105 degrees. Tonight, we'll only bottom out in the mid 70s. That looks to be the general temperature range for the next several days as we move between now and early next week. Of course we'll also have the risk of scattered showers and storms. These things can fire off at any time due to high humidity, but most will be in the afternoons. Heavy rain and lightning will be the primary threats. It doesn't look like we'll see any issues concerning any fireworks shows on Thursday night. It looks like any storms that day that appear will be long gone by the time the shows begin. Rain and storm coverage will fluctuate between 30-50% each day through Monday.
Temps will reach mid-90s, feel like 105
- Michael White
Updated
- 0
Michael White
Meteorologist
