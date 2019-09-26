The heat remains on across the Gulf Coast as temperatures are expected to reach the mid to lower 90s the next several days, including today. A heat ridge is preventing much needed rain from getting in here and also keeping our temperatures about 10 degrees above average for both our mornings and our afternoons. The ridge wins the battle through the middle of next week keeping our highs each day in the mid to lower 90s with our morning temps in the lower 70s. Rain chances stay at 10% or less each day. In the Tropics, "Lorenzo" is a major hurricane but thankfully is tracking north and is a threat to no one. "Karen" is a weak Tropical Storm that will meander south of Bermuda and could die off next week. As far as beneficial rain, there isn't any on the horizon sadly.
Temps will reach mid to lower 90s, with low rain chances
- Michael White
Updated
- 0
Michael White
Meteorologist
