Hi, I’m Meteorologist Matt Barrentine with a look at your forecast.
Beautiful weather ahead! We are looking at a gorgeous day for our Monday with crisp morning temps in the 50s and a comfortable afternoon with highs in the low 70s. It will be sunny with no worries about any rain and with low humidity. Enjoy!
The forecast at our beaches looks pretty good as well. There will be a light north breeze, a moderate risk of rip currents, and a very high UV index. So, make sure to wear the sunscreen!
The rest of the work week looks terrific as well. The mornings will be cool, the afternoons will be mild, and no rain until the weekend.
Have a great week!
