Hi, I’m Meteorologist Matt Barrentine.
Our Sunday is looking terrific with a mild, foggy morning, and a partly cloudy afternoon. Highs will be in the mid to upper 60s.
Monday starts fine with a mild morning and then a quite warm and breezy afternoon. Highs are likely to hit the upper 70s! Unfortunately, that warmth will be creating instability in an approaching front. That cold front, with a line of heavy rain and thunderstorms, will move in for the late evening and overnight hours. Expect heavy rain, strong wind gusts, possible hail, and a slight risk of isolated tornadoes.
Rain will continue to fall through early Tuesday morning, then it will clear out, and turn blustery.
Have a great Sunday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.