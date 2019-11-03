I’m Meteorologist Matt Barrentine with a look at your weekend forecast.
Heading into our Sunday, after lows in the 40s, daytime highs will warm be back into the mid 60’s in the afternoon, with plenty of sunshine and no worries about any rain.
The tropics are quiet.
Heading into the upcoming week high temperatures return to average, with highs in the low to mid-70’s.
The next chance of rain will be Thursday and Friday.
Have a great weekend!
