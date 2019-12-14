Hi, I’m Meteorologist Matt Barrentine.
Our weekend is looking terrific with mild afternoons and crisp mornings, and most importantly... the return of sunshine!
Expect highs in the mid 60s Saturday and low 70s Sunday.
Changes for our Monday as storms roll in late in the day. A cold front with a line of heavy rain and thunderstorms will move in late in the afternoon or early evening hours. Expect heavy rain, strong wind gusts, possible hail, and a slight risk of isolated tornadoes.
Rain will continue to fall into Tuesday morning, but by the afternoon it will clear out and turn cooler.
Have a great weekend.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.