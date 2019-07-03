Hi, I’m Chief Meteorologist Jason Smith with an update on your forecast on this Wednesday. Scattered T-storms will be an issue at times as we head into this evening. We expect scattered chances tonight up until about 10pm. We may get a break in the action for the 4th of July, before storms return Friday afternoon and evening. Rain chances stay isolated on Thursday for the holiday. Temps stay hot. Afternoon Heat index values between 104 and 108 are possible through the weekend. We expect highs in the mid 90’s over the weekend. The severe risk remains low and the tropics are quiet. Watch FOX10 News for the latest weather information at 5pm and 9pm…
4th Forecast !
- Jason Smith
- Updated
- 0
Tags
- Wxoutlook
- Rain
- Temperature
- Weekend
- Meteorology
- Beach
- Fog
- High
- Heat Wave
- Heat
- Sunday
- Top Out
- Pop-up
- Shower
- Evening
- Dry Air
- Sizzle
- Chance
- Barry
- Thunderstorm
- Gulf Coast
- Afternoon
- Storm
- Disturbance
- Cold Front
- Moisture
- Thanks
- Relief
- Hot Weather
- Temp
- Week
- Jason Smith
- Humidity
- Forecast
- Value
- Mid
- Courtesy
- Coverage
- Update
- Downpour
- Weather
- Threat
- Hi
- Risk
- High Temperature
- Morning
- Zone
- Watch
- Tornado
- Attention
- Plan
- Pay
- Muggy
- Mild
- Sunshine
- Panhandle
- Low
- Fl
- Air
- Rumble
- Thunder
- Wind
- Area
- Tropic
- Sky
- Gulf
- Odds
- Longer
- Make
- Summertime
- Weakness
- Sea Breeze
- Mugginess
- Summer
- Likelihood
- Jump
- Possible
- Gear
- Go Up
- Economics
- Index
- Watch Making
- Severe T-storm Watch
- Watch Fox10 News
- Pattern
- Ridge
- Work Week
- North
- Daytime
- Improvement
- Gradual
- Wake
- Drop
- Gust
- T-storms
- Fourth
- Things
- Location
- Spot
- Holiday
- Show
- Sunset
- Cloud
Jason Smith
Chief Meteorologist
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Recommended for you
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion.
Most Popular
Articles
- Stepmother charged with capital murder after McIntosh child found dead in burning home
- 21-year-old college student killed by group of sharks in Bahamas while snorkeling with family
- 12-year-old girl contracts flesh-eating bacteria after swimming at Florida beach
- Bodies of two fisherman recovered in Mobile Bay
- Dauphin Island Bridge reopened following serious 3-vehicle accident
- Alabama woman who lost unborn child after being shot in stomach is charged with manslaughter
- Chick-Fil-A worker jumps out drive-thru window, saves choking boy
- 7-year-old child killed in McIntosh fire
- Woman licks tub of ice cream, returns it to grocery store freezer in viral video
- Attorney: $25 million lawsuit comes after Bel Air mall security dog bites teen
Videos
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.