Another day, another broken record. Temperatures in Pensacola reached a new record today with high's so far reaching 93 degrees, beating the previous record of 90 degrees. Mobile also seeing hot temperatures, but no reported records temps as of right now. Yesterday though, we smashed our record high by 6 degrees.
A couple of pop-up showers made an appearance today, but those showers will fade away between 8 p.m. to midnight. Some small cells may remain for the high school football games this evening, but should not pose a large threat and will move out quickly. Chances of rain will be between 10-30% Saturday and Sunday as we await a front that comes on Monday. Chances are higher inland, and remain lower towards the coast. The front will bring a 60% chance for showers and storms. Temps will then decline sharply. Mornings will drop back to the mid to lower 60s and highs will reach the mid 80s in the afternoons. A second and more powerful cold front pushes in next Friday night.
In the tropics it remains most quiet, with a small wave located near Cuba. It has a 0% chance of development over the next 5 days, so does not pose a threat.
