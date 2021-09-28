The humidity is back and you can definitely feel that this morning. The muggy air will result in a few showers and storms across the Gulf Coast today.

The rain coverage will be at 40% so make sure you grab the rain gear before leaving the house. Highs today will be in the mid 80s. Rain coverage will be in the 30-40% range for today through Thursday with drier weather appearing just in time for Friday and the upcoming weekend. Temperatures are starting off in the lower 70s this morning, but morning temps will be in the mid to upper 60s tomorrow through Sunday morning.

In the Tropics, "Sam" is still a Major Hurricane but that will not impact the U.S thankfully. There are two disturbances East of "Sam" that we're watching closely. The lead wave's model guidance is all over the place so we aren't sure where that will go at this time but we'll keep watching carefully.